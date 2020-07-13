BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With training camps nearing at the end of the month, the talk surrounding the NFL has started to ramp up. For fans of the Madden NFL video game, that means the release of the top rated players at various positions. To no one’s surprise, reigning MVP and cover athlete Lamar Jackson ranks near the top of the quarterback list.

Jackson was given a 94 overall rating by the Madden NFL ratings adjusters trailing just Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (97 overall) and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (99 overall).

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

Jackson ranks 10th in throwing power in the game with a rating of 92 and, of course, tops the list of speed rating at the position, with a 96 rating in the category. That speed rating actually tops arguably the most dominant Madden QB of all-time ’04 cover athlete Michael Vick. In the 2004 version of the game, Vick was given a 95 speed rating to go with a 92 in elusiveness, 97 in accuracy and 98 in throwing power. That turbocharged set of ratings made Vick nearly impossible to stop in Madden.

While it appears Jackson won’t have the same level of invincibility, particularly considering the multiple dimensions to QB ratings added in the subsequent years since Vick, the Ravens QB should still be a lot of fun to have under center.

Madden NFL 21 releases on August 28.