SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Sparrows Point Monday morning, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Peninsula Expressway near Bethlehem Boulevard just off Interstate 695.
Police said the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox hit the cyclist from behind. Both had been heading north on Peninsula Expressway.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.