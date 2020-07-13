Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sharp eye by Customs and Border Protection agents caught some potential intruders on merchant ships in Maryland.
The agents found nine egg nests from non-native moth species aboard two ships last month, the agency said.
One of the moth species is typically found in Argentina, while the other is the Asian gypsy moth, which is considered one of the most destructive pests worldwide.
The discovery of the South American species aboard a cargo ship from Brazil on June 2 is the first local finding of it, CBP said. The Asian gypsy moth nest was found on the outside of a shipping container coming from India on June 1.
The agents were able to remove the nests and send them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for testing.