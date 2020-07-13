BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The deadline to apply for a rent support program in Baltimore has been extended.
The Temporary Rent Support program from the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development was set up to help residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to qualify, renters need to have lost income due to COVID-19 and had been up-to-date on rent before April.
The city began accepting applications for the program on July 1. The original deadline of Monday has been extended to 7 p.m. on July 19.
Learn more about how to apply here.
