BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens revealed the results of the fan’s voting for the franchise’s “All-Time Team” on Friday. Former receiver Derrick Mason was not pleased about being left off the list.

Mason took to Twitter Sunday night to express his displeasure saying that “some people are just so ungrateful.”

🤦🏾‍♂️ some people are just so ungrateful. It's crazy how you can clearly be the best wr in two franchise's history,but still get no respect. I feel like Rodman and Rodney Dangerfield all rolled in one. #numbersdontlie #ALPHADAWG https://t.co/n2a6Nigz2B — Derrick Mason (@deemason85) July 12, 2020

Mason was beat out at the wide receiver position by Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. It’s tough to argue with Mason considering that he is the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards (since moving to Baltimore in 1996) with 5,777. Mason also tops the all-time chart in receptions (471) and is third all-time in receiving touchdowns.

The 46-year-old Mason also had the longest tenure with the team of the three, playing six years in Baltimore while Boldin and Smith Sr. played just three each in the purple and black.

That wasn’t the only surprising outcome of the fans’ vote as at the quarterback spot, Lamar Jackson got the nod over long-time QB Joe Flacco. It was a close margin (3,967 votes to 3,906) but still a surprising one given that Flacco led the franchise to its only Super Bowl title in the last decade and just the second all-time. Flacco is also the franchise’s all-time passing leader across many statistical categories. Jackson, while coming off of a nearly incomprehensible season statistically, has played just two years in the league.

You can check out the full all-time team here.