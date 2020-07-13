CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, fireworks, July 4th, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen people were injured and 30 fires were started by fireworks over the July 4th weekend in Maryland, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.

In total, 14 people were injured, some seriously, officials said.

The numbers are consistent with previous years.

Comments
  1. ALBERT SHERMAN says:
    July 13, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    This should not happen. There is no reason (except to make money for the sale of fireworks) for an individual to be able to buy fireworks in Maryland. Setting off fireworks is selfish and as we can see, harmful. Even counties that have laws or regulations against fireworks find that they do not work. A statewide ban on the sale and use of fireworks is needed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply