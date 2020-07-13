Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen people were injured and 30 fires were started by fireworks over the July 4th weekend in Maryland, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.
In total, 14 people were injured, some seriously, officials said.
According to the state fire marshal, fireworks injured 14 people in Maryland and caused 30+ fires on Fourth of July weekend.
The numbers are consistent with years past, according to the senior deputy state fire marshal.
The numbers are consistent with previous years.
This should not happen. There is no reason (except to make money for the sale of fireworks) for an individual to be able to buy fireworks in Maryland. Setting off fireworks is selfish and as we can see, harmful. Even counties that have laws or regulations against fireworks find that they do not work. A statewide ban on the sale and use of fireworks is needed.