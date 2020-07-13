BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin is set to have wrist surgery on Wednesday, effectively ending his season, the team said Monday.
The 25-year-old was injured during Friday’s intra-squad game.
Orioles SS Richie Martin To Miss Start Of 2020 Season Due To Fractured Wrist
On Sunday, Manager Brandon Hyde said Martin is disappointed to miss the start of the season.
The Orioles reached the halfway point of their summer camp on Monday. Baseball fans will be able to see the Birds take on the Red Sox in Boston in just 11 days.
Among the recent additions to camp is the team’s top prospect Adley Rutschman. Last year’s number one draft pick isn’t a realistic candidate to make the roster this year, but being included in the player pool gives Rutschman a chance to continue to practice and play intra-squad games this summer after the minor league season was canceled.
“I think just the opportunity to be at a big-league ballpark with big-league guys much like spring training, it’s a tremendous learning opportunity for me,” Rutschman said.