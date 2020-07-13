CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
Baltimore Ravens, Malik Harrison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have officially signed third-round draft pick Malik Harrison, the linebacker’s agent said.

Harrison was a two-year starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes before being picked up by the Ravens.

He was the team’s third pick in the third round and the 98th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’ll sport number 40 when the Ravens take to the field this fall.

READ MORE: NFL Draft: Ravens 3rd Round Picks Include Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernary, Malik Harrison, Tyre Phillips

The team still has to sign first-round pick Patrick Queen and third-round pick Devin Duvernay.

