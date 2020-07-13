CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders have just two more days to sign up for health insurance during the special enrollment period opened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The enrollment period ends Wednesday; those who sign up will have coverage effective July 1.

Since March, more than 53,000 people have enrolled in coverage.

To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

