BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders have just two more days to sign up for health insurance during the special enrollment period opened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The enrollment period ends Wednesday; those who sign up will have coverage effective July 1.
Since March, more than 53,000 people have enrolled in coverage.
To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.