CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore News, coronavirus and schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, T-MObile, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T-Mobile donated 10,000 WiFi hotspots to the Baltimore City Public School system to help keep students connected to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While officials have not yet determined if or when students may return to in-person classes in the fall, the district is weighing two plans, one of which would be exclusively online and the other a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The district began giving the hotspots to summer school students last week. They will provide 4G LTE service to up to ten devices at a time.

Schools are also giving out laptops to those who need them.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply