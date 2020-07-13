BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T-Mobile donated 10,000 WiFi hotspots to the Baltimore City Public School system to help keep students connected to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While officials have not yet determined if or when students may return to in-person classes in the fall, the district is weighing two plans, one of which would be exclusively online and the other a hybrid of online and in-person learning.
The district began giving the hotspots to summer school students last week. They will provide 4G LTE service to up to ten devices at a time.
Schools are also giving out laptops to those who need them.
