Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday night, city police said.
The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.
The second shooting happened around 9:38 p.m. in the 3100 blo0ck of McElderry Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and chest.
Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.