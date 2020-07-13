CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday night, city police said.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

The second shooting happened around 9:38 p.m. in the 3100 blo0ck of McElderry Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and chest.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

