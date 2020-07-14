LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman is dead and two men have serious injuries after the car they were in struck a tree overnight in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County police say.
Officers responded to the area of Old Elkridge Landing Road and Furnace Road in Linthicum at around 3:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Police said a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving when it hit a curve on the roadway, and left the right side of the road. The car went into a wooded area where it crashed into a tree.
Three people were inside the Mustang. Two men, Ryan Neukam and Eric Powell Jr., both 21-years-old, were taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
Rachael Bonet Thompkins, a 19-year-old woman who was riding in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Police said that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, but alcohol results are pending toxicology tests.
The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office.