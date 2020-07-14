BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two women and two men were injured in three separate shootings early Tuesday morning in Baltimore.

The first shooting was in the 500 block of East 32nd Street around 12:34 a.m.

That’s where officers discovered a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She’s expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Around 4:14 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after two men were seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 30-year-old man was shot in the shin. Both men have non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the men were shot in the 300 block of North Eutaw Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Then around 4:47 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after another shooting victim walked-in.

This woman had been shot in the back. Detectives believe she was shot in the 3300 block of West Garrison Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.