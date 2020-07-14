BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced a program Tuesday that will deliver fans and air conditioning units to older adults to help residents stay in their homes on extreme heat days.
Older Baltimore City residents or caregivers can call the Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE to check to see if they qualify for a free box fan or air conditioning unit, and apply for fan delivery if they don’t have a vehicle. DHCD is providing installation of air conditioning units for qualified residents.
Curbside pickup for fans will take place at the following sites from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the following dates:
- 7/14 – Curtis Bay Recreation Center, 1630 Filbert Street, 21226
- 7/16 – James E. Gross, 4600 Lanier Ave, 21216
- 7/21 – Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Rd, 21215
- 7/23 – Rowing Club, 3301 Waterview Ave, 21230 (Cherry Hill Senior Center)
- 7/28 – Collington Square, 1409 Collington Ave, 21213
- 7/30 – Coldstream, 1401 Fillmore St, 21218
- 8/4 – Civic Works, Inc, 3501 Brehms Lane, 21213
- 8/6 – Civic Works, Inc, 3501 Brehms Lane, 21213
Fans can also be picked up by appointment every Wednesday at Civic Works from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The program is a partnership between the Baltimore City Health Department, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, and Civic Works.
Residents must bring an ID for proof of age and residence, with one fan going to each eligible person. They must also make space in their trunk for contactless curbside pickup.
No AC units will be available for pickup.