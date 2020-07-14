Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A restaurant owner in Annapolis is stepping up to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Schaffner, the owner of Latitude 38° Annapolis, joined firefighters, friends and volunteers unloading a tractor-trailer filled all the way up with milk.
He donated more than 8,000 half-gallons of milk to those in need across the state.
