CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up; Total Cases Top 74K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Latitude 38° Annapolis, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A restaurant owner in Annapolis is stepping up to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Schaffner, the owner of Latitude 38° Annapolis, joined firefighters, friends and volunteers unloading a tractor-trailer filled all the way up with milk.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

He donated more than 8,000 half-gallons of milk to those in need across the state.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply