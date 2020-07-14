Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Artscape was canceled this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the artists will still get a chance to sell their art.
The annual Artscape Artists’ Market will go virtual from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 30.
It will feature an online directory of up to 75 artists, where they can showcase, promote and sell their art through virtual storefronts.
Artists who want their products displayed can apply for free through next Friday.
