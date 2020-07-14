Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — With cases going up in Maryland and around the country, there is growing concern about students going back to school.
The Baltimore County School Board is hosting a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss options for learning this fall.
The school system’s plans will likely depend on the status of the region.
The State Teacher’s Union will also discuss their concerns about the potential return to the classroom.
