BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that they have added right handed pitching prospect Dean Kremer to the 60-player pool for this season, making it possible for the 24-year-old to make his major league debut this season.
If he does, he will become the first Israeli-American player to reach the majors. Kremer is ranked as the O’s 9th best prospect by MLB Pipeline and he has risen quickly through the ranks of the organization since arriving in Baltimore as part of the Manny Machado trade in 2017.
Kremer came close to reaching the big leagues last year when he posted a 3.80 ERA with 122 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings across three levels ending at Triple-A. He was particularly effective as part of the rotation at Double-A Bowie going 9-4 in 15 starts for the team.
As part of the 60-player pool, Kremer will report to the team’s alternate training site in Bowie, MD when it opens later this week. In another move, the team optioned 31-year-old right handed pitcher Hector Velasquez.