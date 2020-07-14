BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police made an arrest Tuesday in a shooting that happened in May in North Baltimore.
On May 15 at around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Montpelier Street to investigate a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northeast District Shooting detectives took over the investigation and identified a suspect.
On July 14, detectives arrested 41-year-old Travis Cothran in North Baltimore.
He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firearm use/felony violent crime, as well as other related weapons and assault charges, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of wanted individuals should contact Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives at 410-637-8970 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.