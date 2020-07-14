BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Baltimore teens started their summer jobs this week through the city’s YouthWorks program.
Tuesday marked day two for over 4,000 teenagers part of the program that’s gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a chance to explore what a career would be like working in healthcare or law or construction or IT,” Jason Perkins-Cohen, of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, said.
“We want to make sure we’re a city of opportunity,” he added.
The five-week program pays young adults ages 14 to 21 $11 an hour.
For Morgan Palmer, who was in the youth program herself, said it gave her the tools she needed for the future.
“I learned that I absolutely loved working with kids,” she said. “To get to where I am professionally, it definitely started with YouthWorks.”
By the end of this program in August, teens will have earned $1,000.
