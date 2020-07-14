Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re traveling anytime soon and forget your mask or hand sanitizer, don’t worry.
BWI Airport added a vending machine and its stocked with everything you need to stay safe and health.
The vending machine is filled with masks, gloves, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizer.
This is on top of additional cleaning efforts happening now through the airport.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.