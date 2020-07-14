Comments
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WJZ) — Chincoteague Island was the recipient of USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for Best Coastal Small Town!
A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
Chincoteague Island finished first, ahead of Bayfield, Wisconsin and Venice, Florida.
Chincoteague is the gateway to the Virginia portion of Assateague Island and home of the famous Chincoteague Wild Ponies.