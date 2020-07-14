ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland passes 74,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations go slightly up compared to Monday morning, officials said Tuesday.

The state reports a total of 74,260 total cases over the span of the pandemic as of July 14.

That’s 733 new confirmed infections in the last 24 hours- the highest new cases in a day since early June. Eight more people have died, numbers show.

Currently, 415 people are hospitalized for the virus, with 118 in ICUs and 297 people in acute care. At this time, 3,202 people have died from the virus in the state.

Maryland has administered 834,408 tests, with 591,809 testing negative. The state positivity rate is at 4.64 percent according to the state’s data.

Throughout the pandemic, a total of 11,485 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 5,238 released from isolation.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday morning the state is reporting a seven-day positivity rate of 4.64 percent.

“It is absolutely imperative that Marylanders remain cautious and vigilant: wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, and avoid gatherings,” he said in a tweet Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 220 (18) Anne Arundel 5,619 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,689 (354) 13* Baltimore County 8,990 (476) 22* Calvert 458 (26) 1* Caroline 345 (3) Carroll 1,224 (113) 3* Cecil 531 (28) 1* Charles 1,534 (88) 2* Dorchester 217 (5) Frederick 2,619 (113) 7* Garrett 27 Harford 1,311 (63) 3* Howard 2,891 (90) 6* Kent 205 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,883 (724) 38* Prince George’s 19,956 (692) 23* Queen Anne’s 296 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 721 (51) Somerset 103 (3) Talbot 197 (4) Washington 737 (29) Wicomico 1,156 (42) Worcester 331 (17) 1* Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,327 10-19 4,084 (1) 20-29 11,590 (18) 1* 30-39 13,905 (42) 5* 40-49 12,952 (101) 3* 50-59 11,467 (251) 13* 60-69 8,130 (523) 12* 70-79 5,119 (788) 20* 80+ 4,686 (1,463) 76* Data not available (15) 2* Female 38,640 (1,575) 69* Male 35,620 (1,627) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,525 (1,301) 49* Asian (NH) 1,446 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,161 (1,357) 67* Hispanic 19,701 (366) 8* Other (NH) 3,551 (35) Data not available 12,876 (19) 2*