BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cafe Latte da, a staple in Fells Point, is closing on July 31.
The cafe made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.
“I would like to thank everyone for the support for the past 8 years. Unfortunately, I have decided to close the doors on July 31st. I have been blessed to meet some amazing humans and amazing DOGS! I hope we have made your day a little better for stopping in. Thank you to my staff for making being a boss so easy. Thank you for being the best customers a girl could ask for. Do good and be good! I will truly miss everyone,” the post read on Instagram stories.
John and Kelly Blottenberger bought the cafe in 2012.
The owners said customers can still purchase coffee, pastries and other drinks from them at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar every Sunday.