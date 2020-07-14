Comments
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — There’s help for people living in Howard County who may have fallen behind on their rent or mortgage.
People must have proof they live in the county, and that they lost income due to COVID-19.
If approved, they could receive up to three months of housing expenses.
Residents can contact one of these participating providers for an application.
- Community Action Council: 410-313-6440
- The United Way: 211
- Grassroots: 410-864-0379
- Family and Children’s Services: 443-864-0379
- FIRN: 443-276-3166 (Kristin Lilly)
