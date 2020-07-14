CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up; Total Cases Top 74K
WASHINGTON (CBS/WJZ) — The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded guidance issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month that would have prohibited foreign students from taking online-only coursework in the fall.

CBS News reports during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in which he was expected to rule on whether to block the recent guidance for student visas, Judge Dale Burroughs of the U.S. District Court in Boston said ICE had agreed to scrap the directive.

This comes after harsh backlash from universities nationwide, including Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, as well as a lawsuit filed by several states, including Maryland.

The Trump administration said it will continue granting visas to international students, even if all their upcoming classwork is done online.

Last week, ICE issued a new rule, threatening to deport students if they didn’t take in-person classes.

