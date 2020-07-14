BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is giving several local businesses a shoutout!
Over the next few weeks, they’ll be sharing the work of companies that have been making PPE throughout this pandemic.
The first business being recognized is Clear Mask, which is just like the name implies.
The business is making clear masks so people can communicate better, as people often rely on facial expressions when talking to each other.
The masks can also be critical for the deaf and hard of hearing.
The idea for the masks dates back to 2017, when one of the deaf co-founders of Clear Mask went in for surgery.
They teamed up with Xometry, one of the largest 3D printing labs in the area, to make the clear masks.
Since the pandemic started, they ramped up production to get the masks to those who need them most.