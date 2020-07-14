BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Maryland delegation announced Tuesday $1.5 million in federal funding to support STEM Education in Baltimore City.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume made the announcement.
The lawmakers said, in a press release:
“In order to cultivate a new and diverse generation of STEM innovators, we must break down the systemic barriers that deny communities of color the opportunity to access these cutting-edge careers. This new federal funding will invest in Baltimore students and help them develop the skills they need to excel in the 21st-century workforce.”
Funding comes from the National Science Foundation’s Advancing Informal STEM Learning (AISL) program. It includes $1,177,470 for the Digital Harbor Foundation and $337,960 for the University of Maryland Baltimore County to establish community spaces in Baltimore City to administer STEM training and professional development programs for middle and high school students.
The AISL program aims to engage underserved students with STEM programs that are often inaccessible or unavailable in local schools and strengthen students’ interest in STEM careers.