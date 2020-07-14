UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old mother from Maryland was charged in the death of her infant son.
Prince George’s County Police charged Shannon Renee Thompson of Cambleton Court in Upper Marlboro in the death of her 7-month-old son Majesty Thompson.
Officers responded to the family’s home on June 17 around 6:10 p.m. for a welfare check. The baby was located inside the home unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The medical examiner’s officer conducted an autopsy and the baby’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Thompson admitted to suffocated her son.
She is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges and is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections.
