TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — With cases going up in Maryland and around the country, there is growing concern about students going back to school.

The Maryland Teachers’ Union and the PTA sent a letter Tuesday to Gov. Larry Hogan asking that schools not open to in-person instruction until at least after the first semester of the new school year.

“We must rise above politics and focus on the reality and complexities of safely reopening schools,” the letter reads. “If we open our schools too quickly and without adequate safety precautions, the result will be that some educators, students, and their family members will contract the coronavirus. Some will recover, some will face debilitating health consequences or healthcare bills that they cannot pay, and some will die. These are stubborn facts. And they are costs and consequences that we must refuse to accept. A perfect solution does not exist. A safe one does.”

They said while Maryland has not seen the recent spike in cases that other states across the country have, the virus “remains an ever-present threat and impediment to normalcy,”

The group cited risks of bringing together high numbers of people in enclosed indoor spaces for hours at a time, educators who may be susceptible to the virus, lack of PPE and testing and other challenges.

In order to reopen schools, they said the state must focus its plans and resources to the following:

reach a 1:1 student to device ratio as soon as possible

increase internet access to students and educators who lack it at home

continue to run school-based meal services

expand professional development for educators and training and resources for students and families to increase virtual learning fluency

engage in trauma-informed practices

deploy crisis intervention teams where needed.

The Baltimore County School Board is hosting a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss options for learning this fall.

The school system’s plans will likely depend on the status of the region.

