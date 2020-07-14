BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Up until March 23, it was a busy tax season at Cuomo’s Income Tax Service in southeast Baltimore; then, the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

“During that time, end of March to April 15, we do about 150 to 200 tax returns a week, but with COVID? With COVID we did like 10 a week,” said owner Rich Cuomo.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said the extension from April 15 to July 15 was to help Marylanders amid the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

If you still need help, you can get it as long as you file, according to Franchot.

“Still file the return, we’ll contact you and we’ll put together a payment plan,” Franchot said “They won’t be heavy handed, there are no penalties, no interest applied.”

Franchot said hundreds of thousands have not yet filed.

“Generally, it’s around 3.2 million returns that we process, and we’re short about 600,000 to 700,000,” he said.

Cuomo said many of his clients have unanswered questions this year.

“Like with businesses, they got the PPP money, they wonder if that’s taxable, do they have to pay it back? All those questions, and we get asked a lot,” said Cuomo.

Filing is strongly encouraged because, Franchot said, if you do not file on time you may be at the mercy of the IRS, not just the state tax collector.

In some cases, individuals can have another extension until October 15, and November 15 for businesses.

For more information head to marylandtaxes.gov

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.