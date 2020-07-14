TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A person of interest in the robbery of four Jewish teens at the Towson Town Center is in custody, Baltimore County Police tell WJZ.
The person was taken into custody in Baltimore City.
Baltimore County Police Department said the robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 9.
According to police, the robber pulled one of the juveniles back by his shirt as the group was leaving the mall and demanded their property. He got away with their purchases, cell phones and cash.
Police said the alleged robber also stole a kippah, also known as a yarmulke, from one of the victims and then called them a derogatory name based on their perceived Jewish religious beliefs. While he reportedly had a knife in his waistband, he did not pull it on the victims.
The suspect then fled back into the mall.