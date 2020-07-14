Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Could you be $100,000 richer?
A winning lottery ticket was sold in Reisterstown, and not only that, it’s the biggest winning ticket ever sold in Baltimore County.
Some lucky person bought the Fast Play Pay Day Progressive ticket at the Dash In store on Main Street.
This is the second Progressive top-prize winning ticket sold in the Pay Day Game since it launched back in June.
If you’re a winner, officials recommend you sign the back of your ticket. You can then make an appointment to claim your prize.