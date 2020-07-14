Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Urban Oyster announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at McHenry Row on July 26.
“We thank all of our customers new and old for always supporting us. Traveling near and far to partake in the U.S. 1st female black-owned oyster bar,” they said in a Facebook post. “This is by far not the end of The Urban Oyster but a chance for us to reset, regroup and return better than ever.”
But you’ll still be able to enjoy their food, they said. They’ll be posting various dates and locations where they’ll have pop-ups until they have a new permanent location.