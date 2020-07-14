CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up; Total Cases Top 74K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preliminary data from the Pfizer, BioNTech Phase 1 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trials are showing promise, according to the University of Maryland School of Medicine. 

Trials have been conducted at the University of Maryland’s Center for Vaccine Development. 

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Phase III efficacy trials for COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin in the area soon, according to the University of Maryland’s Center for Vaccine Development.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

