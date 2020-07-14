Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preliminary data from the Pfizer, BioNTech Phase 1 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trials are showing promise, according to the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Trials have been conducted at the University of Maryland’s Center for Vaccine Development.
Phase III efficacy trials for COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin in the area soon, according to the University of Maryland’s Center for Vaccine Development.
