WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old DC man was indicted on charges in defacing the Lincoln Memorial during protests in May.
Micah Avery was indicted Tuesday in federal court on charges of destruction of federal property for spray-painting the Lincoln Memorial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Park Police.
The federal grand jury indicted alleged that on the afternoon of May 30, officers with the U.S. Park Police witnessed Avery graffiti the words, “yall not tired yet?” with black spray paint on the memorial.
“Defacing one of our country’s national monuments will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin.
Avery then reportedly fled as police officers approached him. He led them on a brief chase before he was apprehended.
But as police tried to put Avery into a patrol car, a crowd converged and allegedly pushed and struck the officers. During the melee, Avery broke free and fled.
Avery was later located, still wearing handcuffs, and taken into custody.
One officer’s hand was injured during the incident.
10 years for the POS
Something tells me Mr Avery will be tired of something while serving his time. What a worthless human being.
How would his arrest affect his standing with his employer?
Why no other arrests in the case? Assault is now legal?