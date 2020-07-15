CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Reports 700+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Slightly Rise
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Wednesday it will offer free paper shredding for residents on Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the parking lot of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Officials said this is an opportunity for Baltimore City residents to safely dispose of sensitive paper documents quickly, easily and securely.

Once shredded, the documents will be taken directly to a recycling facility, officials said.

Residents can bring up to two 32-gallon bags of documents to be shredded. Bags with items other than paper will not be accepted. All event participants must wear a mask and stay in their cars.

