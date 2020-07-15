BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes cashed in big last week with a 10-year, $503 million contract.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers and was voted the game’s MVP.

In Baltimore, Ravens star quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson wants to follow in Mahomes’ footsteps.

“I gotta win me a Super Bowl. I gotta get to where he’s at,” said Jackson in an interview with ESPN on Monday when asked about Mahomes’ contract extension.

Jackson’s teammates believe that he is worth all of $503 million, and possibly more.

During a recent interview on CBS Sports HQ, Ravens running back Mark Ingram said Jackson has, “got to be at least worth the same amount [as Mahomes], if not more.”

"We know LJ is going to secure that bag real soon."@markingram21 is riding for his guy @Lj_era8 saying the Ravens QB is worth 'at least the same amount, if not more' than the Patrick Mahomes deal.

“We know LJ is going to secure that bag real soon,” Ingram added.

Last season, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. He had a total QBR of 81.8. He also rushed for over 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson and the Ravens’ season, however, ended on a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

The 2020 season is still scheduled to go on amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ravens will open their season up at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m.

