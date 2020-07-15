ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference to make an announcement about unemployment insurance in the state at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week, Marylanders faced a new hurdle trying to collect unemployment insurance.
Some people were given benefits, only to have them suddenly canceled due to fraud concerns, according to officials.
Officials said the majority of these cases are for people who recently moved out of state, but were told to file for unemployment in Maryland.
WJZ will be live at 4 p.m. for the governor’s press conference on air and on wjz.com.
