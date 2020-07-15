ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday he and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon will speak next week to give an update on where Maryland stands on reopening schools in the fall.

“We all want our children to get back to school as soon as possible, but only if and when we can do it in a way that keeps our students and our teachers safe,” Gov. Hogan said.

Local jurisdictions are continuing to finalize their own proposed plans to meet the August 14 deadline. When that input is completed, the Maryland State Department of Education will institute guidelines that follow CDC guidance and provide “flexibility for local school systems.”

“We cannot and should not rush this decision, it is absolutely critical that we get it right for our communities, and for each and every one of our students and our teachers,” Hogan said.

He said he understands the frustration on both sides and reiterated his response to President Trump putting pressure to reopen schools that Maryland will not be “bullied” into making a decision one way or the other.

“I don’t know, and I’m not pushing because the State Board of Education is an independent body,” he said, adding he wants them to make the right decision for families and the students and he won’t be trying to influence them.

Prince George’s County announced they will be going back to school virtually in the fall.

