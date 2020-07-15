ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 700 new cases in 24 hours for the second consecutive day as hospitalizations slightly rise Wednesday morning.

There are now 75,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 3,209 people have died from the virus.

The state added 756 new cases in 24 hours, with seven new deaths reported.

Currently, there are 447 people hospitalized for the virus with 318 in acute care and 129 in ICUs.

Maryland has administered 855,941 tests, with 605,072 testing negative. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.49 percent of those tested.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, 11,625 people have ever been hospitalized, with 5,238 released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 222 (18) Anne Arundel 5,683 (203) 8* Baltimore City 8,835 (356) 14* Baltimore County 9,153 (480) 22* Calvert 459 (26) 1* Caroline 347 (3) Carroll 1,228 (113) 3* Cecil 536 (28) 1* Charles 1,552 (88) 2* Dorchester 219 (5) Frederick 2,635 (113) 7* Garrett 28 Harford 1,325 (64) 3* Howard 2,922 (91) 6* Kent 208 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,986 (725) 38* Prince George’s 20,099 (694) 23* Queen Anne’s 299 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 730 (51) Somerset 105 (3) Talbot 207 (4) Washington 739 (29) Wicomico 1,160 (42) Worcester 339 (17) 1* Data not available (12) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,355 10-19 4,146 (1) 20-29 11,783 (18) 1* 30-39 14,028 (42) 5* 40-49 13,067 (101) 3* 50-59 11,571 (252) 13* 60-69 8,200 (524) 12* 70-79 5,156 (792) 20* 80+ 4,710 (1,469) 77* Data not available (10) 1* Female 39,080 (1,577) 69* Male 35,936 (1,632) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,784 (1,305) 49* Asian (NH) 1,458 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,394 (1,363) 68* Hispanic 19,822 (368) 8* Other (NH) 3,583 (36) Data not available 12,975 (13) 1*

