Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Seafood Festival will not happen in 2020, the organizers announced Wednesday.
They said their decision is based on the desire to keep their staff and customers safe.
All tickets already bought this year will be honored for the 2021 dates, they said.
That new date is tentatively set for September 25 & 26, 2021.
“We plan to be bigger and better next year and we look forward to welcoming you back to this staple of Maryland heritage!” they said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.