GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — The North Arundel Aquatic Center in Glen Burnie is closing for 14 days after a patron tested positive for COVID-19, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health said Wednesday.
The center will thoroughly clean the center, and any person without symptoms who used the pool, as well as any staff at the pool from Tuesday, July 7 to Tuesday, July 14 should quarantine for 14 days from the last day at the pool and get tested 3-5 days after your first exposure at the pool, they said.
Any person with symptoms who used the pool should call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256 to get tested immediately and then isolate while waiting for results.
The health department said the center’s staff has been following protocols by wearing masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and sanitizing and disinfecting facility surfaces.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.