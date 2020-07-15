KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Employees at two restaurants in Queen Anne’s County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county’s health department said.

The employees worked at Annie’s Paramount Steak and Seafood House and the Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar, both in the Kent Narrows area.

County officials did not say exactly how many employees at each restaurant tested positive, only that restaurant management notified them Tuesday of the positive cases involving “several” staff members.

On Facebook, Annie’s Paramount Steak and Seafood House wrote that they, Jetty and Big Owl’s had been following local and CDC guidelines and that all employees from each restaurant were set to be tested on Wednesday morning.

The restaurant added employees will not be allowed to return to work until they test negative.

In addition, the restaurants are being professionally sanitized, they wrote.

The health department recommends customers monitor themselves for symptoms.

