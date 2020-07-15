COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters responded to Cockeysville home overnight Wednesday after a fire broke out.
Heavy fire was showing at a home in the 900 block of Ivy Hill Road early Wednesday.
Additional fire units were called to the scene due to limited water in the area.
The fire was under control around 1 a.m.
#BCOFD //Dwelling Fire// 900 blk of Ivy Hill Rd// Units dispatched for a report of a house fire. Heavy fire upon arrival. Additional units requested due to limit water in the area. Fire under control. Cause of the fire is under investigation. D/T 0016 ^MJ pic.twitter.com/R0PSsVaSfz
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 15, 2020
No one was injured, but there was significant damage to the home.
Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.