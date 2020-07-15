CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Reports 700+ New Cases 2nd Consecutive Day As Hospitalizations Up Too
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters responded to Cockeysville home overnight Wednesday after a fire broke out.

Heavy fire was showing at a home in the 900 block of Ivy Hill Road early Wednesday.

Additional fire units were called to the scene due to limited water in the area.

The fire was under control around 1 a.m.

No one was injured, but there was significant damage to the home.

Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

