FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s biggest brewery is hoping to inspire some delicious meals, all while giving back.

Flying Dog has teamed up with the non-profit DC Central Kitchen to raise money for their ongoing efforts to help keep people fed through the coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They created “Dog Chow” — a digital cookbook featuring Flying Dog themed recipes developed by top chefs from all over the area.

You can download the cookbook now for a $20 donation.

During the coronavirus pandemic, DC Central Kitchen has helped prepare and deliver 1 million meals to those in need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

