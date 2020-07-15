FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s biggest brewery is hoping to inspire some delicious meals, all while giving back.
Flying Dog has teamed up with the non-profit DC Central Kitchen to raise money for their ongoing efforts to help keep people fed through the coronavirus pandemic.
They created “Dog Chow” — a digital cookbook featuring Flying Dog themed recipes developed by top chefs from all over the area.
We teamed up w/ @dcck and their network of incredible chefs to create Dog Chow, a digital cookbook full of Flying Dog-themed recipes. https://t.co/Y5NJsPofmc Best part is, all funds raised benefit DCCK’s ongoing #COVID19 response efforts. #craftbeer #dcfood #cookingathome pic.twitter.com/JZqrQjGbKh
— Flying Dog Brewery (@FlyingDog) July 15, 2020
You can download the cookbook now for a $20 donation.
During the coronavirus pandemic, DC Central Kitchen has helped prepare and deliver 1 million meals to those in need.
