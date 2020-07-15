BALTIMORE (WJZ) — July 15 is here, and the extended tax deadline comes with it, as Marylanders are behind on their tax returns according to the Maryland comptroller.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said the extension from April 15 to July 15 was to help Marylanders amid the pandemic. He said that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders have not yet filed as of July 14.
Filing is strongly encouraged because, Franchot said, those who do not file on time may be at the mercy of the IRS, not just the state tax collector.
In some cases, individuals can have another extension until October 15, and November 15 for businesses.
For more information head to marylandtaxes.gov
