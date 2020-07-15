BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Zina Rucker rented her one bedroom apartment in Baltimore City for her and her son, she finally felt like she was getting back on her feet again.

As a full-time cook at a retirement community, it took her some time to save up for a security deposit to rent an apartment that cost $1,000 a month.

But just a few weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and she lost her job in May. She couldn’t afford rent for the months of June and July. That’s when she started getting angry messages from her landlord, threatening eviction.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Rucker told him she wasn’t going anywhere.

Back in March, with unemployment rising because of the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan put a stop to all evictions. But that moratorium ends on July 25, in just a few days.

“Evictions are going to be filed… eventually people are going to be pushed out into the streets,” said Adriana Foster, a tenants’ rights advocate.

Renters like Rucker are overcome with fear.

“I’ve been crying,” she told WJZ Wednesday.

Lawmakers sent a letter to the governor asking him to extend the moratorium until January 2021.

Among them, Delegate Kumar Barve (D), who said there needs to be solutions for both tenants and landlords and more federal money should be going toward rental assistance in Maryland.

The governor’s office said over $60 million is already being spent to prevent evictions, but Delegate Barve said that isn’t enough.

Baltimore City created a program that helps tenants with rent. The deadline for applications is July 19 and the City said they’ve already received over five thousand applications.

Rucker said she applied last week.

For now, all she can do is wipe her tears and hope she qualifies for some help.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.