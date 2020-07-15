Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a August 2019 fatal hit-and-run in Glen Burnie.
Larry Johnson Jr. , 27, was walking east across Gov. Ritchie Highway at Orchard Road around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle heading northbound on Ritchie Highway.
Video caught the suspect slowing down before colliding with Mr. Johnson then fleeing the scene.
The victim laid in the roadway until another motorist found him and called 911.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Cpl. Walker at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine.