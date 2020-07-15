ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — An employee at one of the Anne Arundel County Public Library branches tested positive for COVID-19, the library system announced Wednesday.
The library said it recently responded to the finding that an Odenton Library employee had tested positive for the virus. They said the employee was not symptomatic while at work and has not been at the branch since July 10.
They added branch library staff have been notified and contact tracing by the health department has begun to identify any potential exposures.
“The Department of Health determined that since the library’s July 6 reopening, library staff and customers have been following proper health and safety protocols; and the library is able to remain open,” the library said.
The library requires mask usage, distancing of at least six feet, sneeze guards at points of interaction, limited customers in the building at one time and enhanced cleaning.
They also require affected staff to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to work.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.